Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
10 min read . 11:31 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 22 Jan 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 412.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 415 and closed at 412.3, with a high of 425.3 and a low of 414. The market capitalization of PFC is 138,224.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 106.44. On the BSE, there was a trading volume of 606,831 shares.

22 Jan 2024, 11:31 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 416.1 as against previous close of 413.55

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 418.9. The bid price is 417.55 and the offer price is 417.9. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is also 3875. The open interest for the stock is 51068625.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Power Finance Corp

Top active call options for Power Finance Corp at 22 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 430.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 420.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 3.3 (-21.43%) & 6.0 (-13.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Power Finance Corp at 22 Jan 10:49 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 410.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 8.15 (-38.95%) & 2.7 (-64.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:44 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7301.35-19.0-0.268190.05487.25441308.8
Power Finance Corp418.856.551.59428.0106.44138224.76
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1260.4-5.25-0.411309.75675.6103609.97
Shriram Finance2301.1-1.85-0.082335.01190.086159.46
SBI Cards & Payment Services744.85-4.5-0.6932.35690.970468.35
22 Jan 2024, 09:52 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:44 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.63%
3 Months52.0%
6 Months127.06%
YTD7.78%
1 Year238.99%
22 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹412.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 606,831. The closing price for the stock was 412.3.

