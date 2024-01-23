Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹415 and closed at ₹412.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹425.3 and a low of ₹414. The company's market capitalization is ₹138,224.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. On the BSE, there were 606,831 shares traded.
23 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST
