Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 23 Jan 2024, by 1.59 %. The stock closed at 412.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 418.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 415 and closed at 412.3 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 425.3 and a low of 414. The company's market capitalization is 138,224.76 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 428 and the 52-week low is 106.44. On the BSE, there were 606,831 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹412.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a BSE volume of 606,831 shares, with a closing price of 412.3.

