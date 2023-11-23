Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹321.9 and the close price was ₹320.05. The stock had a high of ₹322.5 and a low of ₹317.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹105,735.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹328.75 and ₹95.44 respectively. The BSE volume for PFC was 277,465 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Power Finance Corp share price NSE Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.15, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹320.05 The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹320.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in price. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a slight upward movement.

Power Finance Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 316.17 10 Days 297.99 20 Days 271.87 50 Days 253.07 100 Days 225.78 300 Days 178.59

Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range The Power Finance Corp stock had a low of ₹317.35 and a high of ₹322.5 on the current day.

Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹320.05 The current stock price of Power Finance Corp is ₹320.5, with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

Power Finance Corp Live Updates POWER FINANCE CORP More Information

Power Finance Corp November futures opened at 317.85 as against previous close of 316.0 Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 320.7. The bid price and offer price are 316.65 and 316.85 respectively. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is 11625. The open interest stands at 58311000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7127.15 1.25 0.02 8190.0 5487.25 430779.79 Power Finance Corp 319.8 -0.25 -0.08 328.75 95.44 105537.25 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1117.3 -3.65 -0.33 1284.45 658.0 91846.57 Shriram Finance 1985.0 8.25 0.42 2050.0 1190.0 74323.82 SBI Cards & Payment Services 740.35 8.4 1.15 932.35 690.9 70042.62

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹320.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 277,565 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹320.05.