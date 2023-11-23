comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

4 min read . Updated: 23 Nov 2023, 01:49 PM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 23 Nov 2023, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 320.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance CorpPremium
Power Finance Corp

On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was 321.9 and the close price was 320.05. The stock had a high of 322.5 and a low of 317.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is 105,735.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 328.75 and 95.44 respectively. The BSE volume for PFC was 277,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Nov 2023, 01:49:39 PM IST

Power Finance Corp share price NSE Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.15, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹320.05

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 320.15. It has experienced a percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in value. The net change for the stock is 0.1, suggesting a minimal increase in price. Overall, the stock is relatively stable with a slight upward movement.

23 Nov 2023, 01:40:35 PM IST

Power Finance Corp share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days316.17
10 Days297.99
20 Days271.87
50 Days253.07
100 Days225.78
300 Days178.59
23 Nov 2023, 01:10:45 PM IST

Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The Power Finance Corp stock had a low of 317.35 and a high of 322.5 on the current day.

23 Nov 2023, 01:06:30 PM IST

Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.5, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹320.05

The current stock price of Power Finance Corp is 320.5, with a net change of 0.45 and a percent change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price compared to the previous trading day.

23 Nov 2023, 12:54:18 PM IST

Power Finance Corp Live Updates

23 Nov 2023, 12:40:33 PM IST

Power Finance Corp November futures opened at 317.85 as against previous close of 316.0

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 320.7. The bid price and offer price are 316.65 and 316.85 respectively. The offer quantity is 3875 and the bid quantity is 11625. The open interest stands at 58311000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Nov 2023, 12:34:19 PM IST

Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7127.151.250.028190.05487.25430779.79
Power Finance Corp319.8-0.25-0.08328.7595.44105537.25
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1117.3-3.65-0.331284.45658.091846.57
Shriram Finance1985.08.250.422050.01190.074323.82
SBI Cards & Payment Services740.358.41.15932.35690.970042.62
23 Nov 2023, 12:20:20 PM IST

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹320.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 277,565 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock on that day was 320.05.

