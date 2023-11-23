Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges on Positive Trading Day

On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹321.9 and the close price was ₹320.05. The stock had a high of ₹322.5 and a low of ₹317.35 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹105,735.26 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹328.75 and ₹95.44 respectively. The BSE volume for PFC was 277,465 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.