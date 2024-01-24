Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:00 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 24 Jan 2024, by -5.53 %. The stock closed at 418.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.7 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was 430.55, the close price was 418.85, the highest price reached was 430.55, and the lowest price reached was 382.8. The market capitalization of PFC is 130,585.03 crore. The 52-week high for PFC is 428, and the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 1,027,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹395.7, down -5.53% from yesterday's ₹418.85

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 395.7, with a percent change of -5.53 and a net change of -23.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, resulting in a loss for investors.

24 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹418.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) recorded a volume of 1,027,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC shares was 418.85.

