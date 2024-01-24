Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Plummet on Market Turbulence

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹430.55, the close price was ₹418.85, the highest price reached was ₹430.55, and the lowest price reached was ₹382.8. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹130,585.03 crore. The 52-week high for PFC is ₹428, and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 1,027,235 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹395.7, with a percent change of -5.53 and a net change of -23.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a significant decrease in value, resulting in a loss for investors.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (PFC) recorded a volume of 1,027,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for PFC shares was ₹418.85.
