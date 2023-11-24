Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at ₹321.9 and closed at ₹320.05. The stock had a high of ₹323 and a low of ₹317.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹105,867.26 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of ₹328.75 and a low of ₹95.44. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 442,131 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.37%
|3 Months
|46.39%
|6 Months
|135.02%
|YTD
|184.05%
|1 Year
|220.62%
