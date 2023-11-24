Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 320.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 320.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at 321.9 and closed at 320.05. The stock had a high of 323 and a low of 317.35 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 105,867.26 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 328.75 and a low of 95.44. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 442,131 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.37%
3 Months46.39%
6 Months135.02%
YTD184.05%
1 Year220.62%
24 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.8, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹320.05

The current price of Power Finance Corp stock is 320.8. There has been a 0.23% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 0.75.

24 Nov 2023, 08:12 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹320.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 442,131 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 320.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.