Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plummets Following Disappointing Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was ₹398.45, while the close price was ₹395.7. The stock reached a high of ₹422.8 and a low of ₹390 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹139,214.79 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, while the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 1,680,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.