Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Plummets Following Disappointing Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:25 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 25 Jan 2024, by -0.41 %. The stock closed at 421.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 420.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp (PFC) was 398.45, while the close price was 395.7. The stock reached a high of 422.8 and a low of 390 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is 139,214.79 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 1,680,470 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:25 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹420.1, down -0.41% from yesterday's ₹421.85

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 420.1 with a percent change of -0.41. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.41% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -1.75, indicating a decrease of 1.75.

25 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹395.7 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 1,680,470 shares. The closing price of the stock was 395.7.

