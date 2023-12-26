Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Power Finance Corp opened at ₹392.65 and closed at ₹389. The high for the day was ₹396.35 and the low was ₹381.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹127,680.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹104.16. The BSE volume for the day was 756,297 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that its price is ₹398.2. There has been a percent change of 2.92, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-6.16%
|3 Months
|50.66%
|6 Months
|141.63%
|YTD
|242.63%
|1 Year
|252.37%
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is at ₹386.9. There has been a percent change of -0.54%, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, implying a decrease of ₹2.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (BSE: PFC) had a trading volume of 756,297 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹389.
