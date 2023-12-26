Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 386.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 398.2 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the stock of Power Finance Corp opened at 392.65 and closed at 389. The high for the day was 396.35 and the low was 381.65. The market capitalization of the company is 127,680.94 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 104.16. The BSE volume for the day was 756,297 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:59 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹398.2, up 2.92% from yesterday's ₹386.9

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that its price is 398.2. There has been a percent change of 2.92, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 11.3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

26 Dec 2023, 09:37 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-6.16%
3 Months50.66%
6 Months141.63%
YTD242.63%
1 Year252.37%
26 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹386.9, down -0.54% from yesterday's ₹389

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is at 386.9. There has been a percent change of -0.54%, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2.1, implying a decrease of 2.1 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

26 Dec 2023, 08:05 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹389 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (BSE: PFC) had a trading volume of 756,297 shares. The closing price for the stock was 389.

