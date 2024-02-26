Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 26 Feb 2024, by -0.65 %. The stock closed at 415.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 417.7 and closed at 415.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 419.35, while the low was 411.25. The market capitalization stood at 136,294.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 477.8, and the low is 112. The BSE volume for the day was 463,723 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹415.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp on BSE had a trading volume of 463,723 shares with a closing price of 415.7.

