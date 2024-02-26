Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 26 Feb 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹417.7 and closed at ₹415.7 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹419.35, while the low was ₹411.25. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,294.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹477.8, and the low is ₹112. The BSE volume for the day was 463,723 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.