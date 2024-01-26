Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares plunge as investors lose confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 26 Jan 2024, by -0.66 %. The stock closed at 421.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 419.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 425 and closed at 421.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 425.6 and a low of 414.05. The market capitalization of PFC is 138,290.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 596,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹419.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹421.85

As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 419.05. There has been a percent change of -0.66, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.8, suggesting a decrease of 2.8 in the stock price.

26 Jan 2024, 08:24 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹421.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp saw a volume of 596,525 shares being traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 421.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.