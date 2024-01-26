Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares plunge as investors lose confidence

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹425 and closed at ₹421.85 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹425.6 and a low of ₹414.05. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹138,290.76 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428 and the 52-week low is ₹106.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 596,525 shares.
