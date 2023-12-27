Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:14 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 392.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 395.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 389.55 and closed at 386.9. The highest price reached during the day was 398.95, while the lowest price was 385.45. The market capitalization of PFC is 129,479.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, and the 52-week low is 104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 910,862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 09:14 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹395.05, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹392.35

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 395.05. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.7.

27 Dec 2023, 08:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹386.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp recorded a trading volume of 910,862 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price for the stock was 386.9.

