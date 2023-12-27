Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹389.55 and closed at ₹386.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹398.95, while the lowest price was ₹385.45. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹129,479.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹428, and the 52-week low is ₹104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 910,862 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹395.05. There has been a 0.69% increase in the stock's price, resulting in a net change of 2.7.
