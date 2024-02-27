Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Plummets Amid Market Turbulence

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 27 Feb 2024, by -0.4 %. The stock closed at 413 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 411.35 and closed at 413. The high for the day was 416.45 and the low was 405.6. The market capitalization was 135,749.69 crore. The 52-week high was 477.8 and the 52-week low was 112. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 489,193.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Feb 2024, 09:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹411.35, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹413

Power Finance Corp stock is currently priced at 411.35 with a net change of -1.65 and a percent change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹413 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp on the BSE had a trading volume of 489,193 shares with a closing price of 413.

