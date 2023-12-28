Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 28 Dec 2023, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 392.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 384.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) had an open price of 395.05 and a close price of 392.35 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 395.35 and a low of 382.6. The market capitalization of PFC is 127,020.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428, while the 52-week low is 104.16. The BSE volume for PFC was 563,612 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹392.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, the volume of Power Finance Corp (BSE) was 563,612 shares. The closing price for the stock was 392.35.

