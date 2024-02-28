Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 28 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 28 Feb 2024, by -2.33 %. The stock closed at 411.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 401.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 407 and closed at 411.35 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 410.7, and the low was 394.3. The market capitalization stood at 132,581.59 crore. The 52-week high was 477.8, and the 52-week low was 112. The BSE volume for the day was 388,817 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹411.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 388,817 shares on the BSE with a closing price of 411.35.

