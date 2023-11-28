Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:20 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -1.05 %. The stock closed at 315.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 311.85 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 317.35 and closed at 320.8 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of 318.5 and a low of 312.1. The company has a market capitalization of 104,002.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 328.75 and 95.44 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 641,766 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹311.85, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹315.15

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 311.85, which represents a percent change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05%. The net change is -3.3, indicating a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Power Finance Corp stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

28 Nov 2023, 10:14 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Power Finance Corp stock today was 309.2, while the high price reached 317.

28 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹312.4, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹315.15

The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is 312.4, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.87% and has experienced a net decrease of 2.75. This data suggests that PFC stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.

28 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.41%
3 Months43.39%
6 Months130.97%
YTD178.91%
1 Year204.95%
28 Nov 2023, 09:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹315.15, down -1.76% from yesterday's ₹320.8

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 315.15, with a percent change of -1.76. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.76% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -5.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by 5.65.

28 Nov 2023, 08:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹320.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 641,766 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 320.8.

