Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stocks Plunge in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹317.35 and closed at ₹320.8 on the last day of trading. The stock had a high of ₹318.5 and a low of ₹312.1. The company has a market capitalization of ₹104,002.71 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹328.75 and ₹95.44 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 641,766 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹311.85, which represents a percent change of -1.05. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.05%. The net change is -3.3, indicating a decrease of 3.3 in the stock price. Overall, this data suggests that the Power Finance Corp stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The low price of Power Finance Corp stock today was ₹309.2, while the high price reached ₹317.
The current data for Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock shows that the price is ₹312.4, with a percent change of -0.87 and a net change of -2.75. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.87% and has experienced a net decrease of ₹2.75. This data suggests that PFC stock is currently experiencing a slight decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.41%
|3 Months
|43.39%
|6 Months
|130.97%
|YTD
|178.91%
|1 Year
|204.95%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹315.15, with a percent change of -1.76. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.76% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is -5.65, meaning that the stock has decreased by ₹5.65.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 641,766 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹320.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!