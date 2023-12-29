Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 29 Dec 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 384.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 385.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 387 and closed at 384.9. The stock had a high of 393 and a low of 383.8. The company has a market capitalization of 127,086.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 428 and the 52-week low is 104.16. On the BSE, there were 563,730 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹384.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 563,730 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 384.9.

