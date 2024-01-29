Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 425.65 as against previous close of 422.25 Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 440.05. The bid price is 442.6 and the offer price is 442.9. The offer quantity is 7750 and the bid quantity is also 7750. The open interest for Power Finance Corp is 60,558,500.

Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹438.3, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹419.05 The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹438.3. There has been a percent change of 4.59, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.25, which means that the stock has gained 19.25 points. Overall, it appears that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Power Finance Corp stock is ₹420.5, while the high price is ₹447.7.

Top active options for Power Finance Corp Top active call options for Power Finance Corp at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹440.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹23.15 (+77.39%) & ₹28.0 (+73.91%) respectively. Top active put options for Power Finance Corp at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of ₹420.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & ₹400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices ₹11.65 (-46.06%) & ₹6.45 (-48.4%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Bajaj Finance 7173.75 88.6 1.25 8190.0 5487.25 433596.39 Power Finance Corp 445.1 26.05 6.22 430.55 106.44 146887.53 Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company 1242.9 1.65 0.13 1309.75 696.55 102171.4 Shriram Finance 2379.25 73.1 3.17 2352.55 1190.0 89085.61 SBI Cards & Payment Services 714.4 -45.45 -5.98 932.35 690.9 67587.55

Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 6.7% 3 Months 62.47% 6 Months 106.73% YTD 9.51% 1 Year 265.11%

Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹419.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹421.85 Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock is currently trading at a price of ₹419.05. There has been a negative percent change of -0.66, resulting in a net change of -2.8. This indicates a decline in the stock price by 2.8 rupees. Click here for Power Finance Corp Profit Loss