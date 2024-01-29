Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 4.59 %. The stock closed at 419.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 438.3 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Power Finance Corp was 425 and the close price was 421.85. The stock reached a high of 425.6 and a low of 414.05 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 138,290.76 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 430.55 and the 52-week low is 106.44. The BSE volume for the day was 596,525 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 425.65 as against previous close of 422.25

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 440.05. The bid price is 442.6 and the offer price is 442.9. The offer quantity is 7750 and the bid quantity is also 7750. The open interest for Power Finance Corp is 60,558,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 11:28 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹438.3, up 4.59% from yesterday's ₹419.05

The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 438.3. There has been a percent change of 4.59, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 19.25, which means that the stock has gained 19.25 points. Overall, it appears that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

29 Jan 2024, 11:21 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Finance Corp stock is 420.5, while the high price is 447.7.

29 Jan 2024, 10:59 AM IST Top active options for Power Finance Corp

Top active call options for Power Finance Corp at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of 450.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 440.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 23.15 (+77.39%) & 28.0 (+73.91%) respectively.

Top active put options for Power Finance Corp at 29 Jan 10:59 were at strike price of 420.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) & 400.0 (Expiry : 29 FEB 2024) with prices 11.65 (-46.06%) & 6.45 (-48.4%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

29 Jan 2024, 10:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Bajaj Finance7173.7588.61.258190.05487.25433596.39
Power Finance Corp445.126.056.22430.55106.44146887.53
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1242.91.650.131309.75696.55102171.4
Shriram Finance2379.2573.13.172352.551190.089085.61
SBI Cards & Payment Services714.4-45.45-5.98932.35690.967587.55
29 Jan 2024, 10:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Power Finance Corp stock today was 420.5, while its high price was 442.1.

29 Jan 2024, 10:23 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹437.4, up 4.38% from yesterday's ₹419.05

Power Finance Corp stock is currently trading at 437.4, with a 4.38% increase in value. The net change in price is 18.35.

Click here for Power Finance Corp Dividend

29 Jan 2024, 10:11 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

29 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 425.65 as against previous close of 422.25

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 433.7. The bid price is 436.0 with a bid quantity of 3875, while the offer price is 436.3 with an offer quantity of 3875. The open interest for this stock is at 60992500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

29 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price NSE Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹432.75, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹419.05

The stock price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 3.27% or 13.7. The current stock price is 432.75.

29 Jan 2024, 09:37 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week6.7%
3 Months62.47%
6 Months106.73%
YTD9.51%
1 Year265.11%
29 Jan 2024, 09:07 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹419.05, down -0.66% from yesterday's ₹421.85

Power Finance Corp (PFC) stock is currently trading at a price of 419.05. There has been a negative percent change of -0.66, resulting in a net change of -2.8. This indicates a decline in the stock price by 2.8 rupees.

Click here for Power Finance Corp Profit Loss

29 Jan 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹421.85 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume of Power Finance Corp on the BSE was 596,525 shares. The closing price for the stock was 421.85.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!