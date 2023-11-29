Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp posts strong gains in trading today

On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹313.05 and closed at ₹315.15. The stock reached a high of ₹321.8 and a low of ₹309.2 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹105,801.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹328.75, while the 52-week low is ₹95.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 660,151 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.14%
|3 Months
|45.94%
|6 Months
|121.19%
|YTD
|183.87%
|1 Year
|197.69%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹320.6, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. It suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company, resulting in an upward movement in the stock price.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (BSE) had a volume of 660,151 shares, with a closing price of ₹315.15.
