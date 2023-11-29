Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp posts strong gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:22 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 320.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 321.5 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

On the last day, the Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 313.05 and closed at 315.15. The stock reached a high of 321.8 and a low of 309.2 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is 105,801.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 328.75, while the 52-week low is 95.44. The BSE volume for PFC was 660,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹321.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹320.6

As of the current data, the stock price of Power Finance Corp is 321.5. There has been a 0.28% change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.9.

29 Nov 2023, 10:10 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Power Finance Corp stock is 318.7 and the high price is 323.65.

29 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.6, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹315.15

Power Finance Corp stock is currently trading at 320.6, with a net change of 5.45 and a percent change of 1.73.

29 Nov 2023, 09:35 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.14%
3 Months45.94%
6 Months121.19%
YTD183.87%
1 Year197.69%
29 Nov 2023, 09:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹320.6, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹315.15

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 320.6, with a percent change of 1.73 and a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive change, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. It suggests that investors are showing confidence in the company, resulting in an upward movement in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:13 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹315.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp (BSE) had a volume of 660,151 shares, with a closing price of 315.15.

