Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares surge on positive earnings report

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹420.5 and closed at ₹419.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹448.1 and a low of ₹420.5 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹147,432.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹430.55 and ₹106.44 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,771 shares on the BSE.
Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 443.25. The bid price stands at 443.9, while the offer price is 444.3. The offer quantity is 7750, and the bid quantity is 23250. The open interest for the stock is 60295000.
The stock price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 6.61% or ₹27.7, reaching a current price of ₹446.75.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.34%
|3 Months
|66.62%
|6 Months
|113.63%
|YTD
|16.77%
|1 Year
|310.31%
The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹446.75. There has been a percent change of 6.61, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 27.7, which means the stock has increased by that amount.
On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 1,887,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.
