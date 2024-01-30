Hello User
Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares surge on positive earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:06 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 6.61 %. The stock closed at 419.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 420.5 and closed at 419.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 448.1 and a low of 420.5 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is 147,432.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 430.55 and 106.44 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,771 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp January futures opened at 448.55 as against previous close of 447.35

Power Finance Corp is currently trading at a spot price of 443.25. The bid price stands at 443.9, while the offer price is 444.3. The offer quantity is 7750, and the bid quantity is 23250. The open interest for the stock is 60295000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 10:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹446.75, up 6.61% from yesterday's ₹419.05

The stock price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 6.61% or 27.7, reaching a current price of 446.75.

30 Jan 2024, 09:57 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

30 Jan 2024, 09:31 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.34%
3 Months66.62%
6 Months113.63%
YTD16.77%
1 Year310.31%
30 Jan 2024, 09:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹446.75, up 6.61% from yesterday's ₹419.05

The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 446.75. There has been a percent change of 6.61, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 27.7, which means the stock has increased by that amount.

30 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹419.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp had a volume of 1,887,771 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange. The closing price of the stock was 419.05.

