Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares surge on positive earnings report

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹420.5 and closed at ₹419.05 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹448.1 and a low of ₹420.5 during the day. The market capitalization of PFC is ₹147,432.05 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹430.55 and ₹106.44 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,887,771 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.