Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares slump on weak earnings report

Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹322 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at ₹320.6. The high for the day was ₹329.65 and the low was ₹318.7. PFC has a market capitalization of ₹108,292.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹328.75 and the 52-week low is ₹104.16. On the BSE, a total of 758,016 shares of PFC were traded.

