Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares slump on weak earnings report

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:56 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.18 %. The stock closed at 328.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 327.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp

Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at 322 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at 320.6. The high for the day was 329.65 and the low was 318.7. PFC has a market capitalization of 108,292.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 328.75 and the 52-week low is 104.16. On the BSE, a total of 758,016 shares of PFC were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:56 AM IST Power Finance Corp Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price update :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹327.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹328.15

The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is 327.55. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in its value.

30 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.68%
3 Months46.23%
6 Months124.85%
YTD190.56%
1 Year204.93%
30 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Today :Power Finance Corp trading at ₹328.7, up 0.17% from yesterday's ₹328.15

The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is 328.7. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

30 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Power Finance Corp share price Live :Power Finance Corp closed at ₹320.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 758,016 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 320.6.

