Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp shares slump on weak earnings report

Power Finance Corp (PFC) opened at ₹322 on the last day of trading. The stock closed at ₹320.6. The high for the day was ₹329.65 and the low was ₹318.7. PFC has a market capitalization of ₹108,292.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹328.75 and the 52-week low is ₹104.16. On the BSE, a total of 758,016 shares of PFC were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Power Finance Corp stock shows that the stock price is ₹327.55. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.6, suggesting a decrease of 0.6 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a minor decline in its value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.68%
|3 Months
|46.23%
|6 Months
|124.85%
|YTD
|190.56%
|1 Year
|204.93%
The current data for Power Finance Corp stock shows that the price is ₹328.7. There has been a percent change of 0.17, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.55, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.
On the last day, Power Finance Corp had a trading volume of 758,016 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was ₹320.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!