Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 31 Jan 2024, by -0.45 %. The stock closed at 446.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Stock Price Today

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today : On the last day, Power Finance Corp had an opening price of 450.85 and a closing price of 446.75. The stock reached a high of 453.75 and a low of 440.8. The market capitalization of the company is 146,772.03 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 448.1 and 107.24 respectively. On the BSE, there were 1,054,459 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 09:02 AM IST

On the last day of trading for Power Finance Corp on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 1,054,459 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 446.75.

