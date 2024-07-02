Explore
Tue Jul 02 2024 09:07:10
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 02 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 02 Jul 2024, by 3.32 %. The stock closed at 485.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 501.15 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 491.05, hit a high of 503 and a low of 486.6, before closing at 485.05. The market capitalization stood at 165384.51 crores. The 52-week high was 559.5 and the low was 158.48. On the BSE, the trading volume was 536,327 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Jul 2024, 09:15:09 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 502.35. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have surged by 190.21% to 502.35. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.77%
3 Months16.35%
6 Months26.88%
YTD31.01%
1 Year190.21%
02 Jul 2024, 08:48:17 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1506.65Support 1491.4
Resistance 2511.85Support 2481.35
Resistance 3521.9Support 3476.15
02 Jul 2024, 08:33:21 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 554.5, 10.65% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 580.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3443
    Buy3223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
02 Jul 2024, 08:15:00 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 21847 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 536 k.

02 Jul 2024, 08:02:37 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹485.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 503 & 486.6 yesterday to end at 485.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

