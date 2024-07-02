Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 02 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹491.05, hit a high of ₹503 and a low of ₹486.6, before closing at ₹485.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹165384.51 crores. The 52-week high was ₹559.5 and the low was ₹158.48. On the BSE, the trading volume was 536,327 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹502.35. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have surged by 190.21% to ₹502.35. In comparison, Nifty has risen by 24.94% to 24141.95 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.77%
|3 Months
|16.35%
|6 Months
|26.88%
|YTD
|31.01%
|1 Year
|190.21%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|506.65
|Support 1
|491.4
|Resistance 2
|511.85
|Support 2
|481.35
|Resistance 3
|521.9
|Support 3
|476.15
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹554.5, 10.65% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹580.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 16 mn & BSE volume was 536 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹503 & ₹486.6 yesterday to end at ₹485.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend