Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 03 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹502.55 and closed at ₹501.15 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹506.75, while the low was ₹496. The market cap stood at ₹165,846.53 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹559.5 and ₹172.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 508,308 shares traded.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 20.28% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 26 mn & BSE volume was 508 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹506.75 & ₹496 yesterday to end at ₹501.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend