Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock rises as market sentiment improves
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock rises as market sentiment improves

9 min read . Updated: 03 Jun 2024, 10:12 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 03 Jun 2024, by 7.02 %. The stock closed at 492.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 527.3 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 505.85, reached a high of 512.05, and a low of 479.55 before closing at 501.35. The market capitalization was 162,595.93 crore with a 52-week high of 524.5 and a low of 137.76. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,000,406 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Jun 2024, 10:12:11 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates:

03 Jun 2024, 09:52:49 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Finance Corp has surged by 8.88% today to reach 536.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.71% and 2.5% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6887.05184.552.758190.06190.0425625.19
Power Finance Corp536.4543.758.88524.5137.76177033.86
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1276.3536.42.941352.9997.4107251.69
Shriram Finance2500.3147.456.272658.01387.493959.48
Muthoot Finance1732.0549.552.951761.951103.669535.17
03 Jun 2024, 09:42:57 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 6.01%; Futures open interest increased by 18.96%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Power Finance Corp indicates potential for price growth in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.

03 Jun 2024, 09:34:30 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹527.3, up 7.02% from yesterday's ₹492.7

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has surpassed the first resistance of 510.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 527.65. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 527.65 then there can be further positive price movement.

03 Jun 2024, 09:15:02 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 7.58% and is currently trading at 530.05. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have gained 236.01% to reach 530.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.16%
3 Months18.82%
6 Months34.86%
YTD28.71%
1 Year236.01%
03 Jun 2024, 08:49:54 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1510.3Support 1477.55
Resistance 2527.65Support 2462.15
Resistance 3543.05Support 3444.8
03 Jun 2024, 08:31:41 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 5.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
03 Jun 2024, 08:19:19 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 32 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 22829 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1000 k.

03 Jun 2024, 08:01:42 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹501.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 512.05 & 479.55 yesterday to end at 501.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

