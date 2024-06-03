Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock rises as market sentiment improves

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹505.85, reached a high of ₹512.05, and a low of ₹479.55 before closing at ₹501.35. The market capitalization was ₹162,595.93 crore with a 52-week high of ₹524.5 and a low of ₹137.76. The BSE trading volume for the day was 1,000,406 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 551.5 & a low of 525.15 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|558.92
|Support 1
|532.57
|Resistance 2
|568.38
|Support 2
|515.68
|Resistance 3
|585.27
|Support 3
|506.22
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Power Finance Corp has surged by 8.88% today to reach ₹536.45, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are also experiencing an upward trend. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 2.71% and 2.5% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6887.05
|184.55
|2.75
|8190.0
|6190.0
|425625.19
|Power Finance Corp
|536.45
|43.75
|8.88
|524.5
|137.76
|177033.86
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1276.35
|36.4
|2.94
|1352.9
|997.4
|107251.69
|Shriram Finance
|2500.3
|147.45
|6.27
|2658.0
|1387.4
|93959.48
|Muthoot Finance
|1732.05
|49.55
|2.95
|1761.95
|1103.6
|69535.17
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: An increase in futures price and open interest for Power Finance Corp indicates potential for price growth in the near future. Traders may consider holding onto their long positions.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Power Finance Corp has surpassed the first resistance of ₹510.3 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹527.65. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹527.65 then there can be further positive price movement.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 7.58% and is currently trading at ₹530.05. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have gained 236.01% to reach ₹530.05. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 21.56% to reach 22530.70 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.16%
|3 Months
|18.82%
|6 Months
|34.86%
|YTD
|28.71%
|1 Year
|236.01%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|510.3
|Support 1
|477.55
|Resistance 2
|527.65
|Support 2
|462.15
|Resistance 3
|543.05
|Support 3
|444.8
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 5.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹165.6
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹569.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 43.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 31 mn & BSE volume was 1000 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹512.05 & ₹479.55 yesterday to end at ₹501.35. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend