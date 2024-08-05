Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹504.8, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹526.7
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live:
05 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 80.06% higher than yesterday
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: null
05 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM IST
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: null
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|516.57
|Support 1
|498.72
|Resistance 2
|527.63
|Support 2
|491.93
|Resistance 3
|534.42
|Support 3
|480.87
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹526.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹524 & ₹494.2 yesterday to end at ₹507.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.