Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 12:11 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 05 Aug 2024, by -4.16 %. The stock closed at 526.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 504.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Aug 2024, 12:11 PM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹504.8, down -4.16% from yesterday's ₹526.7

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live:

05 Aug 2024, 11:51 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 11 AM is 80.06% higher than yesterday

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: null

05 Aug 2024, 11:39 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: null
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1516.57Support 1498.72
Resistance 2527.63Support 2491.93
Resistance 3534.42Support 3480.87
05 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹526.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 524 & 494.2 yesterday to end at 507.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

