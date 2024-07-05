Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹536.65 and closed at ₹530.95. The high for the day was ₹544.9, while the low was ₹530.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹176,159.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹559.5 and ₹172.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 732,355 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹534.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹533.8
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price is at ₹534.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹527.98 and ₹542.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹527.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 542.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at ₹533.95. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp's shares have surged by 198.73% to reach ₹533.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|11.24%
|3 Months
|19.24%
|6 Months
|31.52%
|YTD
|39.48%
|1 Year
|198.73%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|542.03
|Support 1
|527.98
|Resistance 2
|550.42
|Support 2
|522.32
|Resistance 3
|556.08
|Support 3
|513.93
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹569.0, 6.59% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|2
|2
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20839 k
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 732 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹530.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹544.9 & ₹530.95 yesterday to end at ₹530.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend