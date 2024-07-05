Explore
Active Stocks
Fri Jul 05 2024 09:25:39
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,668.35 -3.37%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 173.70 -1.45%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 997.15 -0.19%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,229.40 -0.30%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 842.60 0.40%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp share price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 05 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 05 Jul 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 533.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 536.65 and closed at 530.95. The high for the day was 544.9, while the low was 530.95. The market capitalization stood at 176,159.34 crore. The 52-week high and low were 559.5 and 172.4 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 732,355 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jul 2024, 09:30:12 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp trading at ₹534.75, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹533.8

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Power Finance Corp share price is at 534.75 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 527.98 and 542.03 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 527.98 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 542.03 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

05 Jul 2024, 09:19:50 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.03% and is currently trading at 533.95. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp's shares have surged by 198.73% to reach 533.95. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.34% to 24302.15 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week11.24%
3 Months19.24%
6 Months31.52%
YTD39.48%
1 Year198.73%
05 Jul 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1542.03Support 1527.98
Resistance 2550.42Support 2522.32
Resistance 3556.08Support 3513.93
05 Jul 2024, 08:31:08 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 6.59% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3223
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
05 Jul 2024, 08:17:11 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 17 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 20839 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 14.41% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 17 mn & BSE volume was 732 k.

05 Jul 2024, 08:00:36 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹530.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 544.9 & 530.95 yesterday to end at 530.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue