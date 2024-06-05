Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹445.85, reached a high of ₹446.7, and closed at ₹427.3. The low for the day was ₹395.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹136,591.14 crore. The 52-week high was ₹559.5, and the 52-week low was ₹152.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,029,544 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 523.9 & a low of 501.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|523.4
|Support 1
|501.4
|Resistance 2
|534.65
|Support 2
|490.65
|Resistance 3
|545.4
|Support 3
|479.4
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live:
POWER FINANCE CORP
POWER FINANCE CORP
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Today, Power Finance Corp's share price dropped by 4.05% to reach ₹410, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed day. Shriram Finance is declining, but Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Muthoot Finance are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.53% and 0.08% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|6581.8
|73.4
|1.13
|8190.0
|6190.0
|406760.5
|Power Finance Corp
|410.0
|-17.3
|-4.05
|559.5
|152.36
|135304.1
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1247.55
|18.45
|1.5
|1352.9
|997.4
|104831.63
|Shriram Finance
|2246.7
|-11.8
|-0.52
|2658.0
|1390.2
|84429.37
|Muthoot Finance
|1667.3
|22.1
|1.34
|1765.0
|1105.05
|66935.71
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.14%; Futures open interest increased by 128.65%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Power Finance Corp, indicates a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹427.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹446.7 & ₹395.1 yesterday to end at ₹427.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.