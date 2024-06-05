Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 05 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 05 Jun 2024, by -3.14 %. The stock closed at 427.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 413.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 445.85, reached a high of 446.7, and closed at 427.3. The low for the day was 395.1. The market capitalization stood at 136,591.14 crore. The 52-week high was 559.5, and the 52-week low was 152.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1,029,544 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jun 2024, 10:38 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 523.9 & a low of 501.9 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1523.4Support 1501.4
Resistance 2534.65Support 2490.65
Resistance 3545.4Support 3479.4
05 Jun 2024, 10:11 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live:

05 Jun 2024, 09:50 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Today, Power Finance Corp's share price dropped by 4.05% to reach 410, while its peer companies are experiencing a mixed day. Shriram Finance is declining, but Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, and Muthoot Finance are all seeing an increase in their share prices. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.53% and 0.08% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance6581.873.41.138190.06190.0406760.5
Power Finance Corp410.0-17.3-4.05559.5152.36135304.1
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1247.5518.451.51352.9997.4104831.63
Shriram Finance2246.7-11.8-0.522658.01390.284429.37
Muthoot Finance1667.322.11.341765.01105.0566935.71
05 Jun 2024, 09:45 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Futures trading lower by -2.14%; Futures open interest increased by 128.65%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: A decrease in futures price, coupled with an increase in open interest for Power Finance Corp, indicates a potential downward price movement in the near future. Traders may consider maintaining their short positions.

05 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹427.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 446.7 & 395.1 yesterday to end at 427.3. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

