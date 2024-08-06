Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 06 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 06 Aug 2024, by -5.52 %. The stock closed at 526.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.6 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 494.2 and closed at 526.7. The high for the day was 524 and the low was 490.65. The market cap stood at 164213.06 cr, with a 52-week high of 580.35 and a 52-week low of 199.64. The BSE volume was 1478997 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13282 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 90.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1478 k.

06 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹526.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 524 & 490.65 yesterday to end at 497.6. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.