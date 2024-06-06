Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 06 Jun 2024, by 9.49 %. The stock closed at 447 per share. The stock is currently trading at 489.4 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 454 and closed at 447 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 489.9, and the low was 454. The market capitalization stood at 161572.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.5, and the 52-week low is 152.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1113347 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Jun 2024, 11:35 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 485.73 and 473.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 473.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 485.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
06 Jun 2024, 11:20 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹447 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 489.9 & 454 yesterday to end at 447. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.