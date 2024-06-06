Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 06 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹454 and closed at ₹447 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was ₹489.9, and the low was ₹454. The market capitalization stood at ₹161572.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.5, and the 52-week low is ₹152.36. The BSE volume for the day was 1113347 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 485.73 and 473.48 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 473.48 and selling near the hourly resistance at 485.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹489.9 & ₹454 yesterday to end at ₹447. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend