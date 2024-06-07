Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹474.75 and closed at ₹472.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹474.75, while the low was ₹461.05. The market capitalization stood at ₹153487.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹559.5 and ₹152.36, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 449,084 shares traded.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 471.73 and 461.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading by buying near the hourly support at 461.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 471.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹474.75 & ₹461.05 yesterday to end at ₹472.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend