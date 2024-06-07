Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 07 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 07 Jun 2024, by -1.44 %. The stock closed at 472.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 465.3 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 474.75 and closed at 472.10 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 474.75, while the low was 461.05. The market capitalization stood at 153487.65 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 559.5 and 152.36, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 449,084 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Jun 2024, 11:37 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 471.73 and 461.93 levels in the last hour. Traders could consider rangebound trading by buying near the hourly support at 461.93 and selling near the hourly resistance at 471.73.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 10.0Support 10.0
Resistance 20.0Support 20.0
Resistance 30.0Support 30.0
07 Jun 2024, 11:22 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹472.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 474.75 & 461.05 yesterday to end at 472.1. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

