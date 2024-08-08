Explore
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2024, 09:17 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2024, by 3.83 %. The stock closed at 474.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 492.25 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 494, reached a high of 501.65, and a low of 478.15 before closing at 474.1. The market capitalization stood at 162,447.51 crore. The 52-week high was 580.35 and the 52-week low was 200.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,176,643 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2024, 09:17:43 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at 489.70. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp's shares have increased by 128.83% to 489.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-11.56%
3 Months3.26%
6 Months5.0%
YTD28.71%
1 Year128.83%
08 Aug 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1503.4Support 1479.7
Resistance 2514.4Support 2467.0
Resistance 3527.1Support 3456.0
08 Aug 2024, 08:32:13 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 570.0, 15.79% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3333
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
08 Aug 2024, 08:15:35 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 25 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14163 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1176 k.

08 Aug 2024, 08:01:05 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹474.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 501.65 & 478.15 yesterday to end at 492.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

