Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹494, reached a high of ₹501.65, and a low of ₹478.15 before closing at ₹474.1. The market capitalization stood at ₹162,447.51 crore. The 52-week high was ₹580.35 and the 52-week low was ₹200.52. The BSE volume for the day was 1,176,643 shares traded.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has decreased by -0.52% and is currently trading at ₹489.70. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp's shares have increased by 128.83% to ₹489.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.98% to 24297.50 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-11.56%
|3 Months
|3.26%
|6 Months
|5.0%
|YTD
|28.71%
|1 Year
|128.83%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|503.4
|Support 1
|479.7
|Resistance 2
|514.4
|Support 2
|467.0
|Resistance 3
|527.1
|Support 3
|456.0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹570.0, 15.79% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 78.27% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 24 mn & BSE volume was 1176 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹501.65 & ₹478.15 yesterday to end at ₹492.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.