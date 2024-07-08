Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 08 Jul 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 533.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 534.05 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of 533.8. The stock reached a high of 539.4 and a low of 529.05. The market capitalization stands at 176,241.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.5 and the low is 172.4. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a trading volume of 784,395 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹533.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 539.4 & 529.05 yesterday to end at 533.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

