Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 08 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp had a stable day on the stock market with an open and close price of ₹533.8. The stock reached a high of ₹539.4 and a low of ₹529.05. The market capitalization stands at ₹176,241.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.5 and the low is ₹172.4. On the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the stock had a trading volume of 784,395 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST
