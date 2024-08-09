Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹495.7, closing at ₹492.25. The high for the day was ₹503.4, while the low was ₹486.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹162299.0 crore. The 52-week high was ₹580.35 and the low was ₹200.52. On the BSE, the trading volume was 431197 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹580.0, 17.93% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹503.4 & ₹486.45 yesterday to end at ₹491.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.