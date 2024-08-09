Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 Aug 2024

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2024, by -0.09 %. The stock closed at 492.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.8 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock on the last day had an open price of 495.7, closing at 492.25. The high for the day was 503.4, while the low was 486.45. The market capitalization stood at 162299.0 crore. The 52-week high was 580.35 and the low was 200.52. On the BSE, the trading volume was 431197 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 580.0, 17.93% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3333
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13674 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 5.53% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 431 k.

09 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹492.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 503.4 & 486.45 yesterday to end at 491.8. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

