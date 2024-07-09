Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 09 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 09 Jul 2024, by 2.92 %. The stock closed at 534.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.65 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 539.2 and closed at 534.05 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 559.6, while the low was 536.45. The market cap stood at 181,390.0 crore. The 52-week high was 559.5 and the 52-week low was 172.4. The BSE volume for the day was 1,423,278 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jul 2024, 08:50 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1560.23Support 1536.88
Resistance 2571.67Support 2524.97
Resistance 3583.58Support 3513.53
09 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 3.52% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4343
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
09 Jul 2024, 08:17 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 22 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 18267 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 21.33% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 20 mn & BSE volume was 1423 k.

09 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹534.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 559.6 & 536.45 yesterday to end at 534.05. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

