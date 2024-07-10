Explore
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Jul 2024

2 min read . Updated: 10 Jul 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 10 Jul 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 549.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 549.95 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 552.7 and closed at 549.65 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 556.4 and the low was 541.55. The market capitalization stood at 181489.0 crore. The 52-week high was 559.6 and the low was 174.12. The BSE volume for the day was 377,262 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jul 2024, 09:19:14 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.52% and is currently trading at 552.80. Over the past year, Power Finance Corp shares have gained 206.32%, reaching 552.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 26.23% to 24433.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week9.45%
3 Months26.96%
6 Months39.7%
YTD43.79%
1 Year206.32%
10 Jul 2024, 08:48:52 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1557.02Support 1542.07
Resistance 2564.23Support 2534.33
Resistance 3571.97Support 3527.12
10 Jul 2024, 08:34:26 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 3.46% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jul 2024, 08:15:01 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 13 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17820 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 23.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 377 k.

10 Jul 2024, 08:00:19 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹549.65 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 556.4 & 541.55 yesterday to end at 549.65. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

