Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹474.75 and closed at ₹472.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹485.85 and a low of ₹461.05. With a market capitalization of ₹159,592.84 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.5 and the 52-week low is ₹152.36. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 1,037,955 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|492.15
|Support 1
|467.55
|Resistance 2
|501.2
|Support 2
|452.0
|Resistance 3
|516.75
|Support 3
|442.95
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 7.53% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹165.6
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹569.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹485.85 & ₹461.05 yesterday to end at ₹472.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend