Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 10 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 10 Jun 2024, by 2.44 %. The stock closed at 472.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 483.6 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 474.75 and closed at 472.1 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 485.85 and a low of 461.05. With a market capitalization of 159,592.84 crore, the 52-week high for the stock is 559.5 and the 52-week low is 152.36. The BSE trading volume for the stock was 1,037,955 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jun 2024, 08:45 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1492.15Support 1467.55
Resistance 2501.2Support 2452.0
Resistance 3516.75Support 3442.95
10 Jun 2024, 08:33 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 7.53% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
10 Jun 2024, 08:19 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 33 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24379 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 39.39% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 32 mn & BSE volume was 1037 k.

10 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹472.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 485.85 & 461.05 yesterday to end at 472.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

