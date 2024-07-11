Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹552.65, reached a high of ₹567.65, and a low of ₹534.75 before closing at ₹549.95. The market capitalization of the company was ₹185102.61 crore. The 52-week high was ₹559.6 and the 52-week low was ₹174.12. The BSE volume for the day was 868,603 shares traded.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 868 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹567.65 & ₹534.75 yesterday to end at ₹560.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend