Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 11 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 11 Jul 2024, by 1.99 %. The stock closed at 549.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 560.9 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 552.65, reached a high of 567.65, and a low of 534.75 before closing at 549.95. The market capitalization of the company was 185102.61 crore. The 52-week high was 559.6 and the 52-week low was 174.12. The BSE volume for the day was 868,603 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17980 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 868 k.

11 Jul 2024, 08:00 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹549.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 567.65 & 534.75 yesterday to end at 560.9. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

