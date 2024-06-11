Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹486.45 and closed at ₹485.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹488.95, while the low was ₹482.55. The market capitalization stands at ₹160,252.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.5, and the 52-week low is ₹155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 130,439 shares traded.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Power Finance Corp dropped by 0.27% to reach ₹483.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are declining, whereas Bajaj Finance is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each down by 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7114.65
|26.6
|0.38
|8190.0
|6190.0
|439691.05
|Power Finance Corp
|483.8
|-1.3
|-0.27
|559.5
|155.44
|159658.84
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1353.2
|-5.1
|-0.38
|1368.8
|997.4
|113709.4
|Shriram Finance
|2513.4
|-3.65
|-0.15
|2658.0
|1390.2
|94451.76
|Muthoot Finance
|1747.9
|-7.95
|-0.45
|1810.2
|1105.05
|70171.49
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 7.82% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹165.6
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹569.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Power Finance Corp until 10 AM is 4.35% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹482.7, up by -0.49%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 488.0 & a low of 476.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|487.7
|Support 1
|475.9
|Resistance 2
|493.75
|Support 2
|470.15
|Resistance 3
|499.5
|Support 3
|464.1
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Today, Power Finance Corp's stock price dropped by 0.43% to reach ₹483, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are declining, whereas Bajaj Finance is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and up by 0.04%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7105.95
|17.9
|0.25
|8190.0
|6190.0
|439153.39
|Power Finance Corp
|483.0
|-2.1
|-0.43
|559.5
|155.44
|159394.83
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1338.75
|-19.55
|-1.44
|1368.8
|997.4
|112495.16
|Shriram Finance
|2493.0
|-24.05
|-0.96
|2658.0
|1390.2
|93685.15
|Muthoot Finance
|1740.25
|-15.6
|-0.89
|1810.2
|1105.05
|69864.37
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Finance Corp indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹488.95 & ₹482.55 yesterday to end at ₹485.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend