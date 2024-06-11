Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 11 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 11:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 11 Jun 2024, by 0.1 %. The stock closed at 485.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.6 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 486.45 and closed at 485.1 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 488.95, while the low was 482.55. The market capitalization stands at 160,252.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.5, and the 52-week low is 155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 130,439 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jun 2024, 11:12 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Power Finance Corp dropped by 0.27% to reach 483.8, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are declining, whereas Bajaj Finance is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are each down by 0.28% and 0.26% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7114.6526.60.388190.06190.0439691.05
Power Finance Corp483.8-1.3-0.27559.5155.44159658.84
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1353.2-5.1-0.381368.8997.4113709.4
Shriram Finance2513.4-3.65-0.152658.01390.294451.76
Muthoot Finance1747.9-7.95-0.451810.21105.0570171.49
11 Jun 2024, 11:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 7.82% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
11 Jun 2024, 10:48 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is 4.35% higher than yesterday

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume of Power Finance Corp until 10 AM is 4.35% higher than yesterday, while the price is currently at 482.7, up by -0.49%. Analyzing both the volume traded and price is essential to understand market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume could signal a potential further decrease in prices.

11 Jun 2024, 10:37 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 488.0 & a low of 476.2 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1487.7Support 1475.9
Resistance 2493.75Support 2470.15
Resistance 3499.5Support 3464.1
11 Jun 2024, 10:15 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live:

11 Jun 2024, 09:52 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Today, Power Finance Corp's stock price dropped by 0.43% to reach 483, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance are declining, whereas Bajaj Finance is seeing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.13% and up by 0.04%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7105.9517.90.258190.06190.0439153.39
Power Finance Corp483.0-2.1-0.43559.5155.44159394.83
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1338.75-19.55-1.441368.8997.4112495.16
Shriram Finance2493.0-24.05-0.962658.01390.293685.15
Muthoot Finance1740.25-15.6-0.891810.21105.0569864.37
11 Jun 2024, 09:41 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest increased by 23.09%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Finance Corp indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

11 Jun 2024, 09:33 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹485.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 488.95 & 482.55 yesterday to end at 485.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.