Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 12 Aug 2024, by 1.69 %. The stock closed at 491.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.1 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp opened at 501.35 and closed at 491.8. The stock reached a high of 509.35 and a low of 495.45, with a market capitalization of 165,038.09 crore. The 52-week high and low were 580.35 and 200.52, respectively. The BSE volume was 443,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1508.18Support 1494.38
Resistance 2515.42Support 2487.82
Resistance 3521.98Support 3480.58
12 Aug 2024, 08:35 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 580.0, 15.98% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3333
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13635 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 19.82% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 443 k.

12 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹491.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 509.35 & 495.45 yesterday to end at 500.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.