Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2024, by 1.7 %. The stock closed at 560.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 570.45 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 566.7 and closed at 560.9 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 573.7, while the low was 559.35. The market capitalization stood at 188,254.2 crore. The 52-week high was 567.65, and the 52-week low was 174.12. The BSE volume for the day was 893,552 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2024, 08:49 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1575.67Support 1561.67
Resistance 2581.73Support 2553.73
Resistance 3589.67Support 3547.67
12 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 569.0, 0.25% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3323
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 11 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 17328 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 32.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 893 k.

12 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹560.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 573.7 & 559.35 yesterday to end at 570.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

