Wed Jun 12 2024 11:09:08
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2024, 11:02 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 12 Jun 2024, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 486.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.75 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock price closed at 486.55 on the last day, with an open price of 489.4. The high for the day was 493, while the low was 484.35. The market capitalization stands at 162,282.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559.5, and the 52-week low is 155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 192,251 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jun 2024, 11:02:12 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 6.67% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
12 Jun 2024, 10:51:06 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -36.85% lower than yesterday

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Finance Corp traded until 10 AM is 36.85% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 487.55, down by 0.21%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.

12 Jun 2024, 10:33:02 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 493.0 & a low of 487.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1491.97Support 1486.57
Resistance 2495.18Support 2484.38
Resistance 3497.37Support 3481.17
12 Jun 2024, 10:11:38 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live:

12 Jun 2024, 09:50:04 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.59% today, reaching 489.4, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.45% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Bajaj Finance7152.517.50.258190.06190.0442030.21
Power Finance Corp489.42.850.59559.5155.44161506.89
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company1344.012.450.941368.8997.4112936.32
Shriram Finance2542.457.650.32658.01390.295543.44
Muthoot Finance1775.118.31.041810.21105.0571263.46
12 Jun 2024, 09:40:44 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Futures trading higher by 1.39%; Futures open interest increased by 21.23%

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Finance Corp indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.

12 Jun 2024, 09:32:18 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹486.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 493 & 484.35 yesterday to end at 486.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

