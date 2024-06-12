Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 12 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock price closed at ₹486.55 on the last day, with an open price of ₹489.4. The high for the day was ₹493, while the low was ₹484.35. The market capitalization stands at ₹162,282.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559.5, and the 52-week low is ₹155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 192,251 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹520.0, 6.67% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹165.6
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹569.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The volume of Power Finance Corp traded until 10 AM is 36.85% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹487.55, down by 0.21%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume may signal further price declines.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp touched a high of 493.0 & a low of 487.6 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|491.97
|Support 1
|486.57
|Resistance 2
|495.18
|Support 2
|484.38
|Resistance 3
|497.37
|Support 3
|481.17
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The share price of Power Finance Corp has increased by 0.59% today, reaching ₹489.4, in line with its industry counterparts. Other companies in the same sector, including Bajaj Finance, Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company, Shriram Finance, and Muthoot Finance, are also experiencing gains. Additionally, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.34% and 0.45% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Bajaj Finance
|7152.5
|17.5
|0.25
|8190.0
|6190.0
|442030.21
|Power Finance Corp
|489.4
|2.85
|0.59
|559.5
|155.44
|161506.89
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1344.0
|12.45
|0.94
|1368.8
|997.4
|112936.32
|Shriram Finance
|2542.45
|7.65
|0.3
|2658.0
|1390.2
|95543.44
|Muthoot Finance
|1775.1
|18.3
|1.04
|1810.2
|1105.05
|71263.46
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: An increase in futures price and open interest in Power Finance Corp indicates potential for positive price movement in the near future. Traders are advised to maintain their long positions.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹493 & ₹484.35 yesterday to end at ₹486.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend