Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Finance Corporation opened at ₹499.1 and closed at ₹500.1. The stock reached a high of ₹503.3 and a low of ₹490.55. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹163,800.55 crore. Throughout the 52-week period, the stock's high was ₹580.35, and the low was ₹200.52. The trading volume on the BSE was 245,821 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp's share price has dropped by 0.53% and is currently trading at ₹493.70. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 135.11% to ₹493.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.28%
|3 Months
|8.95%
|6 Months
|17.09%
|YTD
|29.81%
|1 Year
|135.11%
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|503.63
|Support 1
|490.88
|Resistance 2
|509.92
|Support 2
|484.42
|Resistance 3
|516.38
|Support 3
|478.13
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.
- The median price target is ₹580.0, 16.85% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹520.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹620.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Buy
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Hold
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13215 k
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹500.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹503.3 & ₹490.55 yesterday to end at ₹496.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.