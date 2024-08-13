Explore
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Aug 2024

2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2024, 09:19 AM IST
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 13 Aug 2024, by -0.75 %. The stock closed at 500.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 496.35 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Power Finance Corporation opened at 499.1 and closed at 500.1. The stock reached a high of 503.3 and a low of 490.55. The company's market capitalization stood at 163,800.55 crore. Throughout the 52-week period, the stock's high was 580.35, and the low was 200.52. The trading volume on the BSE was 245,821 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Aug 2024, 09:19:22 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp's share price has dropped by 0.53% and is currently trading at 493.70. Over the past year, the share price has surged by 135.11% to 493.70. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 25.28% to 24347.00 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.28%
3 Months8.95%
6 Months17.09%
YTD29.81%
1 Year135.11%
13 Aug 2024, 08:50:27 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1503.63Support 1490.88
Resistance 2509.92Support 2484.42
Resistance 3516.38Support 3478.13
13 Aug 2024, 08:32:48 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 580.0, 16.85% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 520.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 620.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4443
    Buy3333
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
13 Aug 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13215 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.38% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 245 k.

13 Aug 2024, 08:03:13 AM IST

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹500.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 503.3 & 490.55 yesterday to end at 496.35. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

