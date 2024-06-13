Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:21 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 13 Jun 2024, by 1.06 %. The stock closed at 486.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 491.7 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 489.4 and closed at 486.55. The high for the day was 498 and the low was 484.35. The market capitalization stood at 162265.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were at 559.5 and 155.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1312216 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jun 2024, 08:21 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 24 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 25064 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1312 k.

13 Jun 2024, 08:04 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹486.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 484.35 yesterday to end at 486.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

