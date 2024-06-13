Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 13 Jun 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹489.4 and closed at ₹486.55. The high for the day was ₹498 and the low was ₹484.35. The market capitalization stood at ₹162265.92 crore. The 52-week high and low were at ₹559.5 and ₹155.44 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1312216 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 1.24% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 23 mn & BSE volume was 1312 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹484.35 yesterday to end at ₹486.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend