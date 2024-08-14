Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at ₹492 and closed at ₹496.35. The stock reached a high of ₹498 and dipped to a low of ₹481.1. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹159246.41 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹580.35 and a low of ₹200.52. The trading volume on the BSE was 270070 shares.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 270 k.
Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹498 & ₹481.1 yesterday to end at ₹482.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.