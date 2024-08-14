Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 14 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2024, by -2.78 %. The stock closed at 496.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day of trading, Power Finance Corp's stock opened at 492 and closed at 496.35. The stock reached a high of 498 and dipped to a low of 481.1. The company's market capitalization stood at 159246.41 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 580.35 and a low of 200.52. The trading volume on the BSE was 270070 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 10 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 13119 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 16.61% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 10 mn & BSE volume was 270 k.

14 Aug 2024, 08:06 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹496.35 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 498 & 481.1 yesterday to end at 482.55. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

