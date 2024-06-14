Hello User
Power Finance Corp Share Price Live blog for 14 Jun 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp stock price went up today, 14 Jun 2024, by 2.41 %. The stock closed at 491.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 503.55 per share. Investors should monitor Power Finance Corp stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live Updates : Power Finance Corp's stock closed at 491.7, slightly lower than the opening price of 496. The stock had a high of 505.8 and a low of 492.6 during the day. The market capitalization of the company stood at 166176.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 559.5 and the 52-week low was 155.44. The BSE volume for the day was 693,863 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Jun 2024, 08:51 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Power Finance Corp on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1508.37Support 1495.12
Resistance 2513.73Support 2487.23
Resistance 3521.62Support 3481.87
14 Jun 2024, 08:30 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Strong Buy

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Strong Buy.

  • The median price target is 520.0, 3.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 165.6
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 569.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy4433
    Buy2233
    Hold0000
    Sell0000
    Strong Sell0000
14 Jun 2024, 08:18 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp volume yesterday was 23 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 24188 k

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.77% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 22 mn & BSE volume was 693 k.

14 Jun 2024, 08:02 AM IST Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: Power Finance Corp closed at ₹491.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Power Finance Corp Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 505.8 & 492.6 yesterday to end at 491.7. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

